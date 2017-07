BRIEF-Haima Automobile's vehicle sales down y/y in June, H1

July 4 Haima Automobile Group Co Ltd * Says it sold 8,513 vehicles in June, down 46.9 percent y/y * Says it sold 71,764 vehicles in H1, down 30.8 percent y/y Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2sBgztq Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)