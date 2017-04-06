BRIEF-Jiangsu Xinri E-vehicle sets pricing for Shanghai IPO
* Says it plans to issue up to 51 million shares at 6.09 yuan a share to raise 310.59 million yuan ($45.10 million)
April 6 Anhui Ankai Automobile Co Ltd
* Says it sold 1,504 coaches in January-March, down 32.4 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ne8ata
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it plans to issue up to 51 million shares at 6.09 yuan a share to raise 310.59 million yuan ($45.10 million)
WASHINGTON, April 13 General Motors Co said on Thursday it will add more than 1,100 jobs in California over five years at its Cruise Automation unit to boost its self-driving efforts after receiving $8 million in state tax credits.