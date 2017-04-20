FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Anhui Anke Biotechnology Group unit gets CEP for drug OXYTOCIN from EDQM
April 20, 2017 / 3:39 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Anhui Anke Biotechnology Group unit gets CEP for drug OXYTOCIN from EDQM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Anhui Anke Biotechnology Group Co Ltd :

* Says its wholly owned subsidiary Shanghai SOHO-YIMING Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd got Certificate of Suitability to Monograph of European Pharmacopoeia (CEP) for the drug oxytocin API(OXYTOCIN) from European Directorate for Quality of Medicines & HealthCare (EDOM)

* Oxytocin API(OXYTOCIN) is used for treatment of uterine bleeding after induction of labor

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/AGujBF

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

