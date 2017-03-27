FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Anhui Anli Material Technology sees FY 2017 Q1 net profit to decrease by 80 pct to 110 pct
March 27, 2017 / 7:33 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Anhui Anli Material Technology sees FY 2017 Q1 net profit to decrease by 80 pct to 110 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Anhui Anli Material Technology Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to decrease by 80 percent to 110 percent

* Says FY 2017 Q1 net loss of 0.9 million yuan to net profit of 1.8 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (9.2 million yuan)

* Says decreased product selling, price increase of coal and raw materials, increased environment-related cost as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/VhlTju

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

