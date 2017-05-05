Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1015 GMT on Monday:
May 5 Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Corp Ltd
* Says vehicle sales down 12.35 percent y/y in April, down 15.84 percent y/y in Jan-Apr
BEIJING, May 22 Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group (JAC Motor) said on Monday it has received approval from Chinese regulators to form a joint venture with German automaker Volkswagen AG to make electric vehicles, according to a stock exchange filing.
PARIS/DETROIT, May 22 Ford Motor Co is expected to announce the departure of Chief Executive Mark Fields in a broad management shake-up, a company source said - a move that reflects growing investor unease over the company's stock market performance and outlook.