BRIEF-Ourpalm's controlling shareholder cuts stake in the company
* Says controlling shareholder has unloaded 1.06 percent stake in the company on June 30, taking his holdings to 13.99 percent after transaction
June 30 Anhui Wantong Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to buy 34 percent stake in controlling unit, a Chongqing-based computer tech company, from an individual, increasing stake in target company to 85 percent after transaction
SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 30 Baidu, China's leading internet search company, is set to announce the first vehicle manufacturing partners for its self-driving software next week, including Chery Automobile, one of the country's biggest carmakers, according to a person familiar with the matter.