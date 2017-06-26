CORRECTED-German truck parts maker Jost plans Frankfurt listing in H2
FRANKFURT, June 26 German truck and trailer parts maker Jost plans to list on the Frankfurt stock exchange in the second half of 2017, the group said on Monday.
June 26Anhui Zotye Automobile Co Ltd :
* Says a birth of new energy vehicle brand called "Junma"
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/w16wGu
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
