PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 28
Feb 28 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 24 Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Ani pharmaceuticals acquires inderal® xl and innopran xl®
* Ani pharmaceuticals inc - acquisitions were funded through a combination of cash and debt
* Ani pharma - has begun selling inderal xl 80mg, 120mg sustained release capsules, innopran xl 80mg, 120mg sustained release capsules under current labels
* Ani pharma - will transition inderal xl and innopran xl to ani label at a future date
* Ani pharmaceuticals inc - acquired inderal xl from cranford pharmaceuticals, llc and innopran xl from holmdel pharmaceuticals lp
* Ani pharmaceuticals inc- acquired inderal xl from cranford pharmaceuticals, llc and innopran xlfrom holmdel pharmaceuticals lp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 28 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Ormat technologies inc. Responds to press reports about potential transaction
Feb 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up about 5 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent higher at 7,253.00 points on Monday, helped by earnings updates and weak sterling, although motor insurers were hit by a regulatory change that could lead to higher payouts. * SHELL: A Nigerian court will rule on March 13 on a request by Royal Dutch Shell and Italy's Eni to lift the temporary seizing of a long-di