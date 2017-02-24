PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 28
Feb 28 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 24 Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc - in consideration for acquisition of Cranford assets, company paid a purchase price of approximately $20 million - SEC filing
* Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc- in consideration for acquisition of Holmdel assets, company paid a purchase price of approximately $31 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 28 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Ormat technologies inc. Responds to press reports about potential transaction
Feb 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up about 5 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent higher at 7,253.00 points on Monday, helped by earnings updates and weak sterling, although motor insurers were hit by a regulatory change that could lead to higher payouts. * SHELL: A Nigerian court will rule on March 13 on a request by Royal Dutch Shell and Italy's Eni to lift the temporary seizing of a long-di