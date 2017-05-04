FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ani Pharmaceuticals reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.10
May 4, 2017 / 1:17 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Ani Pharmaceuticals reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Ani Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter results and year-to-date 2017 highlights and reaffirms guidance

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.74

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.10

* Q1 revenue rose 78 percent to $36.6 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $181 million to $190 million

* Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc - reaffirms guidance

* Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc - ANI reaffirms guidance for full year 2017

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.87, revenue view $186.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

