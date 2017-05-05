CORRECTED-Tata Sons appoints investment banking veteran as CFO
MUMBAI, May 22 Tata Sons, the holding company of the $100 billion Tata conglomerate, has appointed Saurabh Agrawal as the chief financial officer of the company.
May 5 Anima Holding SpA:
* Q1 total revenue EUR 59.7 million ($65.42 million) versus EUR 61.0 million year ago
* Q1 consolidated adjusted net profit: EUR 31.6 million (+17% versus. Q1 2016)
* Q1 consolidated net profit: EUR 25.9 million (+19% versus. Q1 2016)
* Resolves to appoint Alessandro Melzi d'Eril as general manager directly reporting to the CEO Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9126 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MUMBAI, May 22 Tata Sons, the holding company of the $100 billion Tata conglomerate, has appointed Saurabh Agrawal as the chief financial officer of the company.
DUBAI, May 22 Abu Dhabi-listed Aldar Properties won a contract on Monday to build a new site for the twofour54 free trade zone that hosts media firms.
LONDON, May 22 Alistair Cross was flying high after showing in a pilot project how blockchain - the technology first developed for the crypto-currency bitcoin - could transform the old-fashioned and secretive world of commodity trading.