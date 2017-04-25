BRIEF-Anixter International Q1 sales $1.9 billion

April 25 (Reuters) - Anixter International Inc:

* Anixter International Inc reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 sales $1.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.86 billion

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.09 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share $0.91 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Anixter International Inc - expect q2 2017 organic sales growth in 1.5 - 3% range

* Anixter International Inc - now expect full year organic sales growth in 2 - 5% range

* For full year 2017 we have increased midpoint of our outlook range by 100 basis points

* Anixter International -sees for full year expect to invest $40 - $50 million in capital expenditures

* Anixter International -"we are increasing our estimate of full year 2017 cash flow from operations to range of $200 - $220 million"