BRIEF-Neothetics announces review of strategic alternatives
* Neothetics Inc - Intends to streamline its operations in order to preserve its capital and cash resources, including implementing a reduction in workforce
July 10 Annaly Capital Management Inc
* Annaly Capital -Souren Ouzounian has joined Annaly as deputy CFO and treasurer and a managing director, finance group
* Annaly Capital -Souren joins company from Bank Of America Merrill Lynch and Merrill Lynch & Co., where he was head of americas corporate finance
* Annaly Capital Management - CEO Kevin Keyes has volunteered increased commitment to own aggregate $15 million of common stock of co within next 3 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OSLO/CALGARY, Alberta, July 10 Norway's Statoil and Canada's Husky Energy have hit dry wells in a prospect in the Atlantic offshore Newfoundland for which they had high hopes, Statoil said on Monday.