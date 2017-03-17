FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 17, 2017 / 8:35 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Anoto further consolidates functions in Sweden

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Anoto Group AB:

* Announces further consolidating functions for greater efficiency

* Is closing its locations in Lund and Norrköping, Sweden, and establishing new presence in Stockholm

* Anticipates that above consolidation will result in certain management changes relating to technology and finance

* After this phase of consolidation, will perform all hardware development and manufacturing functions in Asia and all finance, operations, and software development functions in UK

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

