BRIEF-Anoto further consolidates functions in Sweden

March 17 (Reuters) - Anoto Group AB:
* Announces further consolidating functions for greater efficiency
* Is closing its locations in Lund and Norrköping, Sweden, and establishing new presence in Stockholm
* Anticipates that above consolidation will result in certain management changes relating to technology and finance
* After this phase of consolidation, will perform all hardware development and manufacturing functions in Asia and all finance, operations, and software development functions in UK
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)