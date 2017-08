May 8 (Reuters) - ANOTO GROUP AB

* ANOTO RECEIVES USD 6 MILLION RELATING TO LICENSING AND COLLABORATION AGREEMENTS

* USD 5 MILLION RELATES TO COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH SMARK CO., LTD.

* USD 1 MILLION IS FIRST TRANCHE OF PROCEEDS FROM LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH NEOLAB CONVERGENCE INC. (NEOLAB)