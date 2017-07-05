July 5 Anoto Group Ab

* Anoto Group - announces launch of an offering of approximately SEK 18-45 million senior unsecured convertible bonds due 2019

* Anoto Group - bonds are expected not to carry any coupon, i.e. no interest will be paid, and have a conversion price of SEK 0.13