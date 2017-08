April 18 (Reuters) - Anoto Group AB:

* ANOTO WILL RECEIVE $5 MILLION FROM SMARK BY 4 MAY, 2017, OF WHICH, $0.4 MILLION HAS ALREADY BEEN RECEIVED

* THIS WILL BRING TOTAL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ANOTO BY SMARK-RELATED COMPANIES TO $6.5 MILLION

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE WILL BE HIGHER OF SEK 0.20 AND VOLUME WEIGHTED TRADING PRICE ON 28 APRIL 2017