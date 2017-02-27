BRIEF-ZTE Corp says FY net loss RMB2.36 billion
* FY operating revenue RMB101.23 billion versus RMB100.19 billion
Feb 27 Ansaldo STS SpA:
* Proposes dividend of 0.18 euro ($0.1908) per share
* Reported prelim. FY result on Jan. 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9436 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 7 Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Officer Travis Kalanick said on Tuesday the ride-services firm is looking for a chief operating officer to help run the company, which has been battered by a series of damning revelations about its culture and business tactics.
* For Q1 2017 net profit attributable to holders of ordinary shares of co increased by 21.12 percent-31.65 percent to rmb1.15 billion- rmb 1.25 billion