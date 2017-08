April 28 (Reuters) - Ansaldo STS SpA:

* Q1 revenue EUR 299.1 million ($325.99 million) versus EUR 291.2 million year ago

* Q1 net profit EUR 20.0 million versus EUR 19.7 million year ago

* Order backlog at March 31, 2017, is EUR 6,454.0 million (EUR 6,417.3 million at March 31, 2016); new orders acquired at March 31, 2017, EUR 266.1 million versus EUR 311.3 million at March 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9175 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)