FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Ansaldo STS: shareholder with 3.7 pct stake proposes to increase dividend
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
April 21, 2017 / 7:36 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Ansaldo STS: shareholder with 3.7 pct stake proposes to increase dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Ansaldo STS SpA:

* Shareholder Litespeed Master Fund Ltd, owner of a 3.7 pct stake, submitted a proposal of resolution regarding an item already on agenda and a request for the supplement of the agenda

* Shareholder submitted a proposal to distribute dividend of 0.72 euro per share before statutory withholding taxes

* Shareholder proposed to supplement agenda with the distribution of a special dividend of 0.28 euro per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9318 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.