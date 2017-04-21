BRIEF-Ansaldo STS: shareholder with 3.7 pct stake proposes to increase dividend

April 21 (Reuters) - Ansaldo STS SpA:

* Shareholder Litespeed Master Fund Ltd, owner of a 3.7 pct stake, submitted a proposal of resolution regarding an item already on agenda and a request for the supplement of the agenda

* Shareholder submitted a proposal to distribute dividend of 0.72 euro per share before statutory withholding taxes

* Shareholder proposed to supplement agenda with the distribution of a special dividend of 0.28 euro per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9318 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)