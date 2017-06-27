June 27 ANSALDO STS SPA:

* HAS BEEN AWARDED 100 MILLION EURO FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH RFI

* THE AGREEMENT SCOPE INCLUDES SUPPLY OF TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE SERVICES, MAINTENANCE AND REPAIR AS WELL AS RECONFIGURATION AND UPGRADING OF ANSALDO STS SYSTEMS

CONTRACT WILL LAST TWO YEARS