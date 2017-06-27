BRIEF-Gigalane issues 14th series convertible bonds worth 5 bln won
* Says it completed issuance of 14th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 5 billion won
June 27 ANSALDO STS SPA:
* HAS BEEN AWARDED 100 MILLION EURO FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH RFI
* THE AGREEMENT SCOPE INCLUDES SUPPLY OF TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE SERVICES, MAINTENANCE AND REPAIR AS WELL AS RECONFIGURATION AND UPGRADING OF ANSALDO STS SYSTEMS
* CONTRACT WILL LAST TWO YEARS Source text: reut.rs/2sLWAXu Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it completed issuance of 14th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 5 billion won
* Seeks members' nod to enter into agreements or contracts or arrangements or transactions with Universal Cables Ltd