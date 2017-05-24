FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ansell announces share buyback
May 24, 2017 / 10:51 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Ansell announces share buyback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Ansell Ltd

* Has executed a binding agreement for sale of its sexual wellness business for us$600m

* also announces a new on market share buy-back program for up to 10% of company's issued capital.

* net after-tax cash proceeds to ansell are expected to be approximately us$529m

* expects to realize a net profit after tax in order of us$365m, which is expected to be recorded in fy'18

* sale of sexual wellness business To Humanwell Healthcare (Group) and CITIC Capital China Partners III, L.P. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

