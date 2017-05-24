BRIEF-Ansell announces share buyback

May 25 (Reuters) - Ansell Ltd
* Has executed a binding agreement for sale of its sexual wellness business for us$600m
* also announces a new on market share buy-back program for up to 10% of company's issued capital.
* net after-tax cash proceeds to ansell are expected to be approximately us$529m
* expects to realize a net profit after tax in order of us$365m, which is expected to be recorded in fy'18
* sale of sexual wellness business To Humanwell Healthcare (Group) and CITIC Capital China Partners III, L.P. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: