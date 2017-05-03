BRIEF-Eldorado to acquire Integra Gold Corp
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events
May 3 Ansys Inc:
* Ansys announces Q1 2017 financial results: a record first quarter reflecting double-digit growth in bookings, revenue, eps and operating cash flow
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.89
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.73
* Q1 revenue $253.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $241.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.88 to $0.93
* Ansys Inc - deferred revenue and backlog of $652.6 million at March 31, 2017, an increase of 29% over Q1 2016
* Ansys Inc - sees Q2 gaap revenue in range of $253.6 - $262.6 million
* Ansys Inc sees Q2 non-gaap diluted earnings per share of $0.88 - $0.93
* Ansys Inc sees Q2 gaap diluted earnings per share of $0.66 - $0.76
* Ansys Inc sees Q2 non-gaap revenue in range of $254.0 - $263.0 million
* Ansys Inc sees fiscal year ending December 31, 2017 gaap diluted earnings per share of $2.91 - $3.17
* Ansys Inc sees fiscal year ending December 31, 2017 non-gaap diluted earnings per share of $3.68 - $3.85
* Ansys Inc sees fiscal year ending December 31, 2017 non-gaap revenue in range of $1.030 - $1.058 billion
* Ansys Inc sees fiscal year ending December 31, 2017 gaap revenue in range of $1.029 - $1.057 billion
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.74, revenue view $1.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.92, revenue view $256.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
