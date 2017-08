March 22 (Reuters) - Anta Sports Products Ltd

* Company, vendors and placing agent entered into placing and subscription agreement

* Gross proceeds from subscription are expected to be approximately HK$3.79 billion

* Placing agent is Merrill Lynch Far East Limited; vendors are Anta International, Anda Holdings And Anda Investments

* Placing price is HK$21.67