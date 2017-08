April 10 (Reuters) - Antero Midstream Partners Lp:

* Antero Midstream announces increased quarterly distribution

* Antero Midstream Partners - board of Antero Resources Midstream Management LLC declared cash distribution of $0.30 per unit for Q1 of 2017

* Antero Midstream Partners-distribution by board of Antero Resources Midstream Management LLC represents a 28 pct increase compared to prior year quarter