FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Antero Resources Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.18
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2017 / 8:45 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Antero Resources Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Antero Resources Corp:

* Antero resources reports first quarter 2017 financial and operational results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.18

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.85

* Q1 revenue $1.2 billion versus $721 million

* Q1 revenue view $802.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Antero resources corp - borrowing base reaffirmed at $4.75 billion

* Antero resources corp - net daily production for q1 of 2017 averaged 2,144 mmcfe/d, including 99,119 bbl/d of liquids

* Antero resources corp - q1 2017 production represents an organic production growth rate of 22% from q1 of 2016

* Antero resources corp - antero's average natural gas price before hedging increased 61% from prior year quarter to $3.35 per mcf

* Antero resources corp confident in ability to achieve 2017 production growth guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.