FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Antero Resources Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.71
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oil and Gas
February 28, 2017 / 10:14 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Antero Resources Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.71

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Antero Resources Corp:

* Antero Resources reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial and operational results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.71

* Q4 gaap loss per share $2.88

* Q4 revenue $156 million versus $905 million

* Q4 revenue view $793.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net daily gas equivalent production averaged a record 1,990 mmcfe/d

* Increased 2017 guidance for ngl price realizations, before hedging, to 50% to 55% of wti oil prices Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.