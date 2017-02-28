BRIEF-Antero Resources Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.71

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Antero Resources Corp:
* Antero Resources reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial and operational results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.71
* Q4 gaap loss per share $2.88
* Q4 revenue $156 million versus $905 million
* Q4 revenue view $793.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net daily gas equivalent production averaged a record 1,990 mmcfe/d
* Increased 2017 guidance for ngl price realizations, before hedging, to 50% to 55% of wti oil prices