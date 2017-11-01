FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Antero Resources reports Q3 GAAP loss per share of $0.43
November 1, 2017 / 10:41 PM / Updated 6 minutes ago

BRIEF-Antero Resources reports Q3 GAAP loss per share of $0.43

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Antero Resources Corp:

* Antero Resources reports third quarter 2017 financial and operational results

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.43

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenue $647.9 million versus $1.12 billion

* Q3 revenue view $801 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ‍net daily gas equivalent production averaged a record 2,317 MMcfe/d, a 24% increase over prior year quarter​

* Antero is targeting a compound annual production growth rate of 20% over four year period of 2017 to 2020​

* ‍$1.3 billion targeted drilling, completion capital program in 2018 reflects third consecutive year of maintaining flat capital program​

* Has entered into a new upstream credit facility with a borrowing base of $4.5 billion and lender commitments of $2.5 billion​

* Lender commitments were reduced by $1.5 billion from previous commitments of $4.0 billion​

* During Q3 of 2017, Antero’s realized natural gas price was negatively impacted by contract disputes with two counterparties​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

