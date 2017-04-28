BRIEF-Allscripts Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.13
* Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc qtrly bookings total $286 million, 13 percent growth year-over-year
April 28 Anterogen Co Ltd :
* Says it raised 10 billion won via rights issuance of 490,196 shares of the company
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/VnrCxC
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S