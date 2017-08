April 20 (Reuters) - Antevenio SA:

* FY consolidated revenue EUR 26.6 million ($28.64 million) versus EUR 24.2 million year ago

* FY recurring operating income EUR 2.1‍​ million versus EUR 1.6 million year ago

* FY consolidated net profit EUR ‍​2.1 million versus EUR 1.3 million year ago

* Says confident to continue momentum of growth and profitability in 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2pUirrs Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9287 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)