FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Anthem Q1 earnings per share $3.73
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2017 / 10:13 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Anthem Q1 earnings per share $3.73

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Anthem Inc:

* Anthem reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $3.73

* Q1 earnings per share view $3.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $4.68

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $88 billion to $89 billion

* Q1 revenue $22.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $21.27 billion

* Anthem Inc- now expects medical enrollment to grow by nearly 300 - 500 thousand members for full year 2017

* Anthem inc - medical enrollment totaled approximately 40.6 million members at march 31, 2017, an increase of 1.0 million members, or 2.6 percent

* Anthem Inc- full year 2017 benefit expense ratio is expected to be in range of 87.0% plus or minus 30 basis points

* Anthem Inc - full year 2017 GAAP net income is now expected to be greater than $10.37.

* Anthem Inc - full year adjusted net income is now expected to be greater than $11.60

* Anthem Inc - benefit expense ratio was 83.7 percent in q1 of 2017, an increase of 190 basis points from 81.8 percent

* Anthem Inc - for full year 2017, company continues to expect underlying local group medical cost trend to be in range of 6.5% - 7.0%

* Anthem- FY operating cash flow expected to be greater than $3.5 billion, excluding potential cash payments related to Penn treaty assessments during 2017

* FY2017 earnings per share view $11.58, revenue view $87.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.