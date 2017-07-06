BRIEF-Newell brands says Jarden Corp, 3 of dissenting stockholders enters into settlement agreement
* Newell Brands - on July 5, 2017, Jarden Corp, 3 of dissenting stockholders entered into settlement agreement - sec filing
July 6 Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Anthera announces expansion of screening in European sites in phase 3 result clinical study of sollpura
* Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc - international enrollment is expected to provide topline data at end of 2017 or early 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Newell Brands - on July 5, 2017, Jarden Corp, 3 of dissenting stockholders entered into settlement agreement - sec filing
HONG KONG, July 6 Elliott Management Corp has raised its stake in Bank of East Asia Ltd (BEA) less than two weeks before the Hong Kong lender defends itself in court against a lawsuit brought by the U.S. hedge fund.