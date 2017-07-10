July 10 Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Anthera Pharmaceuticals announces result Phase 3 clinical
study of Sollpura will be included in the cystic fibrosis
foundation therapeutics development network
* Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc - topline data are expected
at end of 2017 or early 2018, depending on speed of patient
enrollment.
* Anthera - CFF TDN approval may result in additional tdn
investigational sites participating in study which could further
accelerate patient recruitment in U.S.
* Says result Phase 3 clinical study of Sollpura approved
by CFF TDN protocol review committee
