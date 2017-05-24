FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Antibe Therapeutics announces proposed offering of units
May 24, 2017 / 8:41 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Antibe Therapeutics announces proposed offering of units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Antibe Therapeutics Inc

* Antibe therapeutics inc. Announces proposed offering of units

* Antibe therapeutics inc - proposed offering of units for minimum gross proceeds of $3 million and maximum gross proceeds of $5 million

* Antibe therapeutics inc - has filed a preliminary short form prospectus in connection with a proposed marketed offering of units of company

* Antibe therapeutics inc - intends to use net proceeds to complete its phase 2 gi safety study for company's lead drug, atb-346

* Antibe therapeutics inc - also intends to use net proceeds to commence metabolic studies for atb-346 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

