4 months ago
#Market News
May 1, 2017 / 1:22 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Antioquia announces amended and restated term loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Antioquia Gold Inc

* Antioquia announces amended and restated term loan

* Antioquia gold inc - finalized terms and conditions of term loan with infinita prosperidad minera sac for usd$16.4 million

* Antioquia gold inc - amends and restates its existing usd$3.1 million term loan

* Antioquia gold inc - proceeds of new term loan have been used for advancement of company's cisneros project

* New term loan is unsecured and bears interest at 7.13 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

