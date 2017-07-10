BRIEF-Orient Victory China says unit entered into investment agreement
* Donghui Hk , investors and jv company entered into investment agreement in relation to capital injection into jv company
July 10 Anxin-china Holdings Ltd:
* On 6 June 2017, company submitted a resumption proposal to stock exchange
* Amir Gal-Or had resigned as an executive director
* Poon Lai Yin, Michael had resigned as chief financial officer of company with effect from 11 may 2017.
* Leung Tik Fung, Davy had been appointed as chief financial officer of company with effect from 7 july 2017
* Under resumption proposal ,co proposed acquisition of target companies
* Proposed acquisition will constitute a reverse takeover involving a new listing application of company under listing rules Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
