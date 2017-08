June 1 (Reuters) - Australia And New Zealand Banking Group Ltd

* APRA has completed its review of ANZ's mortgage capital model and approved new model for Australian residential mortgages

* Adoption of new model is expected to decrease ANZ's level 2 common equity tier-1 ratio by 26 basis points

* Impact is consistent with ANZ's 2017 capital management plan and no additional capital management actions are required