Italy - Factors to watch on May 22
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
May 5Anzheng Fashion Group Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 4 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 12 and the dividend will be paid on May 12
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/u5E431
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
* FY REVENUE EUR 13.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 15.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement regarding capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: