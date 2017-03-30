FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 30, 2017 / 6:49 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-AO World raises 50 mln stg through placing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - AO World Plc

* Results of placing announced earlier today

* Placing of total of 37.7 million new ordinary shares of 0.25 pence each in co, representing approximately 9.0 percent

* Shares placed at a price of 132.5 pence per placing share raising proceeds of 50 mln stg, subject to completion

* Expected that admission will take place at 8.00 am on April 3, at which time dealings in placing shares will commence Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

