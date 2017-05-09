FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Aon reports Q1 earnings per share $1.09
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 9, 2017 / 10:41 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Aon reports Q1 earnings per share $1.09

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Aon PLC:

* Aon reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.94 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share $1.09

* Q1 revenue rose 5 percent to $2.4 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.45 from continuing operations

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.63

* Aon PLC - restructuring expenses in quarter were $144 million primarily driven by workforce reductions

* Aon PLC - expects to invest $900 million in total cash over a three-year period, excluding $50 million of non-cash charges

* Aon PLC sees estimated investment of $700 million of cash restructuring charges and $200 million of capital expenditures

* Aon PLC - restructuring activities and other operational initiatives are expected to deliver run-rate savings of $400 million annually by end of 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.