March 7 (Reuters) - Aorere Resources Ltd

* Confirms Nevada project expected to go to another party

* Under terms of agreement, Canarc will pay US$2 million cash for 100% of AIM'S outstanding securities or a 100 % interest in aim's assets

* Canarc Resource Corp has announced it has executed a binding letter of agreement with American Innovative Minerals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: