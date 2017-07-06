BRIEF-Youngor and unit to invest 2.0 bln yuan to set up property firm
* Says it and unit plan to invest a combined of 2.0 billion yuan ($293.99 million) to set up property firm
July 6Aotecar New Energy Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to jointly set up a new energy JV in Shandong, which will be engaged in new energy systems and products related business
* The JV will be capitalized at 20 million yuan and the company will hold 67 percent stake in it
