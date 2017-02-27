BRIEF-Paiho Shih Holdings announces 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$0.2 per share to shareholders for 2016
Feb 27 Aotecar New Energy Technology Co Ltd
* Says preliminary 2016 net profit up 100.6 percent y/y at 447.8 million yuan ($65.19 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mBWbAR
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8688 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$0.2 per share to shareholders for 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 200 won/share for common stock and 210 won/share for preferred stock, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Says board approves unit to buy a bulk carrier for up to $8.75 million