BRIEF-IndusInd Bank exec: substantially provided for borrowers being taken to insolvency
July 11 India's Indusind Bank CEO Ramesh Sobti says:
July 11 Aoyama Zaisan Networks Co Ltd
* Says it plans to sign overdraft contract with CHUGOKU BANK for 1 billion yen on July 20, with the period from the signing of this contract to April 30, 2018
* Says proceeds will be used to fund acquisition
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/5uZ4XG
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
July 11 India's Indusind Bank CEO Ramesh Sobti says:
LONDON, July 11 Britain sold 2.5 billion pounds ($3.2 billion) of a 40-year index-linked gilt via syndication on Tuesday and attracted orders worth more than 14.8 billion pounds, one of the book-runners on the deal said.