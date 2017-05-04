FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Apache posts Q1 earnings per share of $0.56
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2017 / 12:23 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Apache posts Q1 earnings per share of $0.56

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Apache Corp:

* Q1 production was 481,110 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day versus 541,208 boe per day

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.56

* Apache’S 2017 capital expenditures are tracking in line with its guidance of $3.1 billion

* Q1 oil and gas production revenues $1,512 million versus $1,087 million

* Announcing delivery of first gas at alpine high midstream, two months ahead of schedule

* Lowered LOE per BOE guidance for full-year 2017

* Raising north american production guidance to 256,000 to 264,000 boe per day for full-year 2017

* Q1 total revenue $1,878 million versus $1,083 million

* Q1 total average oil price $51.20 per barrel versus $31.62 per barrel

* LOE is tracking below plan, and the company is reducing full-year 2017 LOE guidance range to $8.25 to $8.75 per boe

* Q1 total average natural gas price $2.74 per MCF versus $2.14 per MCF

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.08

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $1.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.