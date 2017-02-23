BRIEF-Equinix to acquire ICT-Center Zurich's data center business
* Equinix to acquire ICT-Center Zurich's data center business
Feb 23 Apache Corp:
* Apache Corp says expects minimum of 3,000 drillable locations at Alpine High - conf call
* Apache Corp - During 2017, we expect to average 15 rigs in the Permian Basin and drill approximately 250 wells- conf call Further company coverage:
* Equinix to acquire ICT-Center Zurich's data center business
Feb 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up about 5 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
BEIJING, Feb 28 Three senior grain traders at Archer Daniels Midland Co have left the company's China team since the start of the year, people familiar with the matter said, the latest in a series of high-profile exits as the global agricultural merchant struggles with a supply glut and weak prices.