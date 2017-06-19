June 19 ALTAMIR SCA:

* SAYS APAX PARTNERS AND ALTAMIR TO SELL FIRST BLOCK OF THEIR REMAINING STAKE IN GFI INFORMATIQUE

* APAX PARTNERS AND ALTAMIR COMPLETED FIRST SALE OF C. 12 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS

* SAYS BALANCE OF C. 6.5 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS WILL BE SOLD IN JUNE 2018