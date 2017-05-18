FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Apax Partners to buy Safetykleen Europe
#Financials
May 18, 2017 / 2:17 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Apax Partners to buy Safetykleen Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Apax Partners Llp:

* Apax Partners Llp to acquire Safetykleen Europe from Warburg Pincus

* Transaction subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in Q3 2017. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed

* Apax was advised by Allen & Overy, PWC, L.E.K. Consulting. Safetykleen Europe’s management were advised by Proskauer Rose

* Warburg Pincus was advised by Goldman Sachs, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, Ernst & Young, Deloitte, and Eden Mccallum Source text for Eikon: [goo.gl/eHBRYa] (Bengaluru Newsroom)

