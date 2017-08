March 7 (Reuters) - Ascential Plc -

* Apax sellers and Guardian Media Group Plc have sold an aggregate of 92,968,360 mln ordinary shares in capital of Ascential Plc - bookrunner

* Sale raising aggregate gross sale proceeds of £267.7 million through placing - bookrunner

* Ascential Plc will not receive any proceeds from placing - bookrunner