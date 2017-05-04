Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
May 4 Apex Technology Co Ltd
* Says unit Lexmark International Holdings II SARL to sell software assets Kofax Limited for about $1.35 billion to Project Leopard AcquireCo Limited
* Says the transaction is pending approval from authorities
BRUSSELS, May 12 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
BRUSSELS, May 12 Chipmaker Broadcom secured EU antitrust approval on Friday for its $5.5 billion bid for Brocade after pledging to cooperate with competitors and to protect their confidential data.